By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars go! After going down to 2-6 at one point, Trevor Lawrence and co. have bulldozed their way to the AFC playoff picture. They have won their last five games, thanks in large part to their offense finally clicking. With a matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Jaguars are taking no chance, as they have made Trevor Lawrence available, per Adam Schefter.

“Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) and LB Travon Walker (ankle), two former No. 1 overall picks both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Texans, per source.”

Want to know how badly the Jaguars want to win their game against the Texans? Well, the team is reportedly resting any of their players (including Trevor Lawrence) against the lowly Houston team. They want to make sure they are in the best possible position for their inevitable matchup against the Titans in Week 18.

Jaguars have no plans to rest any players for today’s game vs the Texans, even though their Week 18 showdown with the Titans almost certainly will decide the AFC South title. “It's full steam ahead,” said one Jaguars official.https://t.co/0XnK3nlDQm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2023

The Jaguars are right to be wary about the Texans, too. They took both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys to the brink a few weeks ago. They are also riding the high of a win against the Titans (something that helped Jacksonville greatly). Many teams have underestimated the Texans and have paid dearly for it. The Jags aren’t making those same mistakes.

Trevor Lawrence has turned his image around this season. The former Clemson QB is finally flourishing in the NFL, thanks in part due to Doug Pederson’s scheming. Can he complete the magical season and lead the Jaguars back to the playoffs?