By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans, per Mark Berman. The QB is reportedly dealing with a toe injury.

The Jaguars can clinch sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a victory over the Texans in Week 17. However, Lawrence’s final injury status will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the game.

Jacksonville has benefitted from the Tennessee Titans’ collapse. The Titans appeared to be well on their way to an AFC South title prior to their current 6-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have won 3 games in a row and 4 out of their past 5 overall.

Trevor Lawrence has found his footing in his second NFL season. The young QB has thrown for over 3,700 yards to go along with 24 passing touchdowns. He’s added versatility via his scrambling prowess as well. Lawrence hasn’t had a perfect campaign by any means, but he’s playing well enough to help the Jaguars win games.

Trevor Lawrence previously commented on Jacksonville’s surprising run towards the playoffs.

“We have a lot of guys who — we have a lot of really talented guys, for one — but we have a lot of guys that I just feel like have something to prove. They have that mindset and we’ve all really rallied around each other from the beginning,” Lawrence said.

He could end up being a gametime decision for Jacksonville. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Trevor Lawrence’s status ahead of the Jaguars’ Week 17 game vs. the Texans.