This upcoming week's edition of Thursday Night Football features the AFC South leading Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to take on the New Orleans Saints. As with every game, there are fantasy football implications and a “start 'em, sit 'em” guide should be in place.

This could be an intriguing game to plan for as a fantasy football manager, especially if you have any shares with the Jaguars. Because it is up in the air if quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play or not, it could make one feel queasy if you have a skill-position player on the team.

Even with the Jaguars storyline, it's not like the Saints offense has been explosive either. However, here's who you should start and sit in fantasy football for this week 7 matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.

Jaguars-Saints Start 'em

Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Since coming back from his three-game suspension, Kamara has seamlessly taken over the lead running back duties and been a great fantasy football option. If you managed to stash him in later rounds in drafts and wait out the suspension, it's paying dividends.

At this point, Kamara is a no-brainer and a must start every week until proven otherwise. There was no rust as he's getting major opportunity through the air and ground and has scored more than 17 fantasy points in all the games played so far. The Jaguars run defense has been stout as they've only allowed 75 rushing yards per game, but that's not enough to sit Kamara.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Even though the Jaguars quarterback situation isn't clear (which will be talked about later), Travis Etienne Jr. is another player that should be started in every league. He's currently the third best running back in fantasy football according to ESPN and his stellar year should continue against the Saints no matter who is under center. Start Etienne with confidence.

Saints WR Chris Olave

Even though the Saints passing offense has been disappointing so far this season, Olave has been the bright spot. Throughout the past couple of weeks, he has experienced a slump, but came back with a seven-catch, 96-yard game last weekend. He's been a prime buy-low candidate since people are shying away from the Saints offense, but there's no doubt that quarterback Derek Carr likes Olave. The second-season receiver has double-digit targets in four out of the six games this season, and Thursday won't be any different.

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

You're probably asking “What about Calvin Ridley?”

Well, to spoil the “sit em” section just a little, he won't have that great of a game, but I can see Christian Kirk taking advantage of another quiet outing from Ridley. Whoever will be under center has not forgotten about the season Kirk had last year and how productive he truly can be.

Plus, because of the limitations at the quarterback position, the Saints will most likely focus a lot on slowing down the top option in Ridley which could free up Kirk to have a solid game. Kirk (15) is actually rated higher at the position in terms of fantasy points than Ridley (25) even though he's considered the second option.

Jaguars-Saints Sit 'em

Jaguars QBs Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard

Whoever is the signal-caller in this game, don't start them. Lawrence told reporters Tuesday that he's “optimistic” that he'll play, “but of course we'll have to make that decision on Thursday” according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Make of that as you will, but since it was implied that it'll be a game-time decision, I wouldn't take the chance, especially because Lawrence is nursing a knee sprain.

If he can't go and Beathard gets the start, stay far away.

Saints QB Derek Carr

As you can tell, expect subpar performances from both the starting quarterbacks this upcoming Thursday. Carr has been mediocre this season, with his best game scoring 16.32 ESPN fantasy football points against the Houston Texans. However, it's fait to assume that the redemption game is coming sooner rather than later, but don't see Thursday being that. On the bright side, if you have no one else to start, it can be way worse than Carr who at least has weapons that can make plays.

Jaguars Defense/Special Teams

Talking about the Jaguars defense, they've been solid this season as they're ranked as the No. 9 unit according to ESPN. Plus, against a struggling Saints offense, they'll probably be held as a top fantasy option this week. Slow your roll fantasy experts. I'd stay away and find better options as this could be the game that can turn around the Saints season.

Saints WR Michael Thomas

It's been fun to see Thomas back out on the football field after missing significant time because of injuries, but when it comes to fantasy football and especially this week, you should stray away. He's not the absolute worst option at a flex spot because Carr likes to target him, but it has never resulted in huge games.

Thomas has lost his explosiveness, which seems like the Saints know since they focus on feeding the ball to Olave and Kamara. There are definitely better options for your flex spot.