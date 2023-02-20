In 2022–2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the finest turnarounds of any NFL team. Even though free agency doesn’t officially begin for a few more weeks, general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson have presumably already started building a list of prospective targets. To put it simply, this club is already pretty good, but it would still need additional depth and assistance on both sides of the ball. Here we’ll look at five sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Jaguars must consider signing in the 2023 offseason.

The Jaguars exceeded expectations during the 2022 NFL season. That’s despite being the team with the worst record in the previous two years. Remember also that with a 3-7 record at the Week 11 bye, they were expected to only show incremental improvement. However, they went on a 6-1 run down the stretch and claimed the AFC South crown. They even shocked the NFL world with a stunning comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, they fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, they showed they are already relevant and could be a dark horse title contender in 2023. Before we get way ahead of ourselves, though, this team must focus on the work that needs to be done during the offseason.

Let’s look at five sneaky good free agents whom the Jaguars must sign in the offseason.

5. RB David Montgomery

The Jaguars’ offseason priorities don’t really include the running back position. However, they still need to add depth in the backfield. Travis Etienne had a good year, but they need to be prepared in case he gets injured. Meanwhile, JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner aren’t proven options for a big workload. This is where David Montgomery could be a good addition, with his ability to thrive in a featured role and his success on inside runs. Montgomery’s numbers aren’t eye-popping, but he could be productive alongside Etienne. Also, Montgomery’s potential lack of a big market in free agency could make him an affordable option for the Jaguars.

4. EDGE Lorenzo Carter

Now, the Jaguars definitely need to strengthen their pass rush rotation in the upcoming offseason. Sure, 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is expected to improve after a quiet rookie season. However, the team also needs more consistency from outside linebacker Josh Allen, who is entering a contract year. Meanwhile, K’Lavon Chaisson hasn’t justified his draft position, and Dawuane Smoot, who finished last season injured, is set to become a free agent. To fill any glaring gaps, the Jaguars could consider adding Atlanta’s Lorenzo Carter in free agency. Remember that he had a career-high season with five sacks and 50 tackles back in 2021. If the Jaguars can’t re-sign Smoot, Carter would be a solid rotational option.

3. CB Troy Hill

Some people tend to overlook that the team already has a solid cornerback in Darious Williams. Recall that he already signed a three-year, $30 million contract and performed well in his first season. In fact, he allowed just six receptions for 46 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets after moving to the outside. With Williams locked in, the team should then focus on finding a nickel cornerback. Enter Troy Hill, who previously played with Williams on the Rams. Hill is a potential option who had seven interceptions and 39 starts in 70 games from 2016 to 2020. While he had an inconsistent season last year, he could provide depth for the Jaguars in 2023.

2. TE Evan Engram

Tight end Evan Engram was a great value signing for the Jaguars in 2022 and has earned the trust of QB Trevor Lawrence and Pederson. With 73 receptions, 766 receiving yards, and a low 3.9 percent dropped pass percentage, Engram ranked high among tight ends. Engram, a first-round selection in 2017, was once a talented but erratic player. For the Jaguars, he has had a career year, establishing records for the most catches by a tight end, the most receiving yards in a season, and the most receiving yards in an offseason. It’s a no-brainer for Jacksonville to bring Engram back. It just makes perfect make sense as he has become a consistent weapon that works well with Lawrence’s fast throws.

Evan Engram hit the Ronaldo SIUUU after the TD 😤 @eazyengram 📺 Broncos vs. Jaguars in London on @ESPNPlus here: https://t.co/j7rQOkSpErpic.twitter.com/wYZMBzkTfE — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2022

1. DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Adding more size to the Jaguars defensive line could help improve their run defense. Dalvin Tomlinson is a guy who could really help. He is known for his versatility and ability to generate pressure from any alignment. Remember that Tomlinson has earned a pass rush grade above 70.0 for three consecutive seasons and has the eighth-best cumulative pass rush grade among players above 300 pounds. With Arden Key becoming a free agent, the Jaguars could benefit from adding more interior pass-rush talent. Prioritizing the defensive line would make more sense in the long run.