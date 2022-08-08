Jake Paul-KSI Twitter back-and-forths result in 2023 fight at Wembley Stadium

It’s no secret that Jake Paul and KSI do not like each other, despite the latter actually working with Logan Paul on various ventures. After a vicious Twitter back-and-forth where the two were going at one another, it appears they will finally step in the ring and squash the beef once and for all.

Paul and KSI are set to fight at Wembley Stadium next year.

Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on. Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition… You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr https://t.co/UczxNAnmHv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 8, 2022

As of today in boxing you’re better. Let’s run it bitch. https://t.co/EeMmKs1TAJ — ksi (@KSI) August 8, 2022

Jake Paul was initially supposed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr this month but it was canceled due to weight-in issues with Rahman. Paul was set to battle Tommy Fury prior to scheduling that bout, but that was also axed because of visa problems with Fury’s camp.

KSI meanwhile is fighting on August 27th against Swarmz, who is a British rapper. Paul is definitely the more experienced fighter, but the Brit did just go through a wild body transformation and will be certainly looking forward to next year’s bout.

TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest were actual tits 😂😂😂😂. I’ll just post it here pic.twitter.com/R6H64RYrJ7 — ksi (@KSI) August 5, 2022

Jake Paul will fight again in October but it’s unknown at this point who his opponent is going to be. Paul and KSI have a long history of beef on social media and they’ll finally put it all to rest. There is no date set for the fight yet but given it’s at Wembley, one of the biggest stadiums in the UK, it will be a massive card with tons of fans cheering on their countryman.