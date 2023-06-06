Logan Paul found a way to leverage his internet stardom into being a part-time WWE attraction. Similarly, Jake Paul has transitioned into professional boxing and will now combine that with film as he is set to make his acting debut.

Variety reported that Paul has been cast in a new film about a small-town youth that rises to international fame through combat sports. He will also executive produce the project.

One of the film's producers, David Zelon, said, “Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today's youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences.”

He continued, “Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages.”

In a statement, Jake Paul promised that this movie is “just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career.”

“I'm thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project,” he continued. “Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn't be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can't wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen.”