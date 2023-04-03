Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Julia Rose is in the past, and Jutta Leerdam is in the present for social media superstar turned boxer Jake Paul. “The Problem Child” made his relationship with the Dutch speed skater Instagram official on Monday, posting this photo while on a getaway:

A witty caption from Paul as well. He previously dated IG model Julia Rose on and off for quite some time but they officially called it quits late last year. As for Leerdam, she dated a fellow speed skater before meeting Paul.

The two were seen kissing in Miami last month and that initially sparked the romance rumors. It now appears they’re a full-blown couple. Leerdam is extremely popular on IG with over four million followers and does hold the title of a world champion speed skater. She also confirmed her newfound relationship with Paul on Instagram:

Jake Paul is surely training hard for his boxing career though after losing an absolute battle with Tommy Fury earlier this year. It was his first defeat since turning pro but Fury was also the first legitimate opponent the Ohio native had faced.

Reports indicate Paul and Leerdam met through Instagram, which isn’t exactly surprising since the two live on opposite sides of the world. Perhaps that’s why she was in Miami in the first place, to meet Paul.

The power of social media, am I right?