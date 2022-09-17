Jake Paul’s honest take on Logan Paul amid WWE Roman Reigns bout

Logan Paul is set to fight Roman Reigns in a WWE bout on November 5th. Paul’s ascension through the WWE world has been swift. But Reigns is one of the best fighters in the sport. Jake Paul shared his honest thoughts on Logan receiving the opportunity to fight Reigns.

“Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this,” Jake Paul wrote on Twitter.

The Paul brothers have established themselves in the boxing/wrestling word. They have undeniably come along way after beginning their careers on Vine.

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns will fight in Saudi Arabia. Reigns will be the favorite without question despite Paul’s recent success. Reigns is a double-champion and veteran of the sport. Meanwhile, Logan Paul has just two career matches under his belt.

But Paul previously called out Reigns which led to social media beef. And ultimately, it led to this upcoming bout. Additionally, WWE is likely all for it since it will draw plenty of attention. People can say what they want about Logan and Jake Paul, but their names increase viewers.

Paul is making a name for himself in the WWE space. The world of professional wrestling is a difficult one but the older Paul brother is locked in.

The Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul fight projects to be an exciting brawl. Jake Paul and many other WWE fans have their sights set on this potentially thrilling match.