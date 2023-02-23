Jake Paul can earn a massive amount of earning per Instagram Post as it is revealed to be five times more than his boxing rival Tommy Fury. Here’s how the calculation went down as well as the estimate earnings of the influencers compared.

A new finding by casino comparison site Casino Bonus with its analysis of Influencer Marketing Calculator revealed that Jake Paul’s potential earnings per sponsored Instagram post sums up to around $72,167. His rival Tommy Fury can only earn from social media at around $14,298.

The boxing rivals are already set to go against each other in Saudi Arabia at the end of February. The match was dubbed as ‘The Truth’ after the tournament fell through twice already and now its time to witness the two rivals duke it out finally at the end of this month. Of course, a lot of analytical experts are also looking at their other aspects, specifically their social media potential earnings as they are mostly followed by a lot of fans. Comparing their followers on Instagram, of course Jake Paul comes out on top with a whopping 22 million followers while Tommy Fury only has 4 million followers. Based from this, their potential earnings were then computed as Jake Paul is set to earn 5 times more than Tommy Fury, which is approximately the same calculating their followers.

Jake Paul has the potential to earn $72,167 compared to Tommy Fury’s potential of $14,298. Despite all of these, Tommy Fury’s engagement rate, which is at 3.65%, is higher than Jake Paul’s 1.40% engagement rate. This means that more of Tommy Fury’s fans are active in his page than Jake Paul’s only consisting of having being followed.

A spokesperson for Casino Bonus commented on these findings:

“These findings highlight the enormous influence that Jake Paul has, online and around the world, with a single sponsored social media post earning the influencer turned boxer, a monumental sum of money. It is a testament to the hard work from Jake Paul and his team that he is now a household name when it comes to boxing, despite a controversial reputation online in the past.

It will be fascinating to see if the fanbase and influence that Jake Paul has will translate into audience support on the night of his match with Tommy Fury and if this will impact who wins. “

