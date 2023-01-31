Jakob Poeltl has been included in several trade rumors and mock trades this season. That’s not shocking, given his skill set and production. Many teams would love to have an inside presence like Poeltl bolstering their frontlines. Here we will look at one of those hypothetical trades. This time, we’ll look at the Thunder-Spurs mock trade involving Jakob Poeltl and why it doesn’t make sense.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, teams are searching for ways to enhance their rosters. The Thunder are surely no different. They are also evaluating their options, though we do not think they will make any blockbuster moves. If any transactions do occur, these may involve releasing some players who will soon become unrestricted free agents. Still, it’s possible for coach Mark Daigneault and OKC president Sam Presti to pull the trigger on a big deal.

One such hypothetical trade from The Ringer goes like this:

The Thunder get: Jakob Poeltl

The Spurs get: Mike Muscala, Thunder’s lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick, and Clippers’ unprotected 2024 first-round pick

The Thunder currently have a win-loss record of 24-26. That’s just one game away from the play-in and brings them to a crucial turning point on February 9. Will they keep their current roster, acquire more assets, or aim to win games and reach the playoffs? They have certainly showcased Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s exceptional skills, but will they seek to add another star beside him?

This is where a potential Poeltl deal comes in. Keep in mind that OKC needs to address the team’s issues with grabbing defensive rebounds, protecting the rim, and potentially securing a long-term interior presence. Enter the 27-year-old Poeltl.

Jakob Poeltl has been rumored to be on the trade block. A quick look at his BBI Skill Badges shows how impactful he is around the basket. pic.twitter.com/ldCRoEohdQ — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) January 25, 2023

On paper, this may make perfect sense. Poeltl brings stability as a pick-and-roll partner, making life easier for SGA, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams. His expertise in rim protection and drop coverage will also aid the Thunder in limiting shots at the rim and corners. Take note that their defense struggles in this area right now.

On the flip side, this trade is but one of several options the Thunder can take. After leading the league in net rating in January, it may be time for them to advance in terms of competitiveness.

The key question with any deal revolves around fit. While Poeltl is a skilled center, he may not be the best fit for the team. Remember that he is a traditional, non-shooting center. This means that he may not align with the Thunder’s preference for versatile players who can score, defend, pass, dribble, and spread the floor. A deal like this may, in theory, seem very unintuitive for Presti and the team.

In other words, the Thunder aim for players with well-rounded abilities who can do a ton of things on the floor. Poeltl’s weaknesses just do not really align with the Thunder’s system. On the other hand, Mike Muscala, as a floor-spacer, has the potential to contribute to the team. Though the draft picks may not be vital, the Thunder wouldn’t want to sacrifice their 2023 pick without making the playoffs. Additionally, the 2024 pick from the Clippers could become highly valuable considering their health concerns.

From a big-picture perspective, the Thunder ultimately should not be full-fledged buyers at the deadline. Again, SGA provides them with a top-10 player, Giddey is improving, and Jalen Williams impresses with his basketball IQ. In addition, Kenrich Williams excels in versatility and Isaiah Joe is a scoring threat. Even Lu Dort has become a reliable shooter, and the defense combines frenzied energy and discipline. The list of strengths for OKC continues to grow. The Thunder can dominate opponents when SGA, Dort, Giddey, and Williams are on the floor together. And don’t forget they also have Chet Holmgren coming next season. Why would they need Poeltl with Holmgren in the middle?

We just do not think that OKC needs to be very aggressive as the deadline approaches. The right play for this team is to look for tweaks and not revamps to its roster. Remember also that their four highest-paid players — SGA, Dort, Giddey, and Holmgren — are not going anywhere. Their fifth highest-paid player, Ousman Dieng, is out with a wrist injury and worth watching when healthy, earning only $4.6 million.

Limited matching salaries and limited roster spots also pose hurdles for any big deal. The Thunder are expected to have one open slot this summer, filled with their own first-round pick or the Clippers’. The Thunder should not disrupt that.

Again, OKC should focus on plugging one or two small holes instead of shooting for the stars. They do need more shooting and, although they rank pretty high in three-point accuracy in January, they need a higher-volume sniper. Maybe instead of going after Poeltl, they could instead target players like … PJ Washington?