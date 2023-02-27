The Los Angeles Rams 2022 campaign did not go according to plan after winning Super Bowl 56, and big changes could be made this offseason. One such move could involve star cornerback Jalen Ramsey getting traded. Ramsey’s name has continued to pop up in trade rumors early on this offseason, and it’s seeming more and more likely he will get dealt after all.

Ramsey will certainly command quite a bit of interest on the trade market should the Rams actually move him, but that doesn’t mean that the trade rumors aren’t bothering him. Ramsey has seen his name get dragged through the mud by some folks with the rumors popping up, and he shared an old Allen Iverson clip on Twitter to express his feelings on the matter.

It’s not hard to see what Ramsey is talking about here. The Rams lost quite a bit in 2022, finishing with a 5-12 record, and even though he played in all 17 games, many fans were not pleased with Ramsey’s performance. Iverson in this clip says there’s only so much he can do to prevent his team from losing, and that’s a similar sentiment shared by Ramsey it seems.

Ramsey wasn’t his typical self throughout the season, but that was largely due to the overall struggles of the Rams defense rather than his own failures. Ramsey was still one of the better cornerbacks in the game, and if the Rams do move him, teams will be lining up to trade for him. It was a trying season for Ramsey, but it looks like there could be better days for him with a trade off of the Rams seemingly on the horizon.