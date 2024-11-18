The college football season will be going on for another two months as the national championship will conclude the season in late January, but the regular season is almost over. It feels like everything just got started, but there are only two more weeks left before conference championship week. The intensity is ramping up all around the country, and once again, we have numerous games that will have big College Football Playoff implications. One of those games will be taking place in the Big 12 as Jalon Daniels and the Kansas football team will be hosting Colorado.

Both of these teams are on a pretty similar level in terms of competitiveness, but the Colorado football team is in a much better spot right now. Kansas has lost numerous close games this year and they could easily be in the Big 12 title hunt. Alas, they are not, but they are trying to spoil Colorado's season this weekend.

Before we talk about Jalon Daniels and predictions for his performance this weekend, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

Colorado's turnaround this year has been impressive

The Colorado football team has had an extremely impressive turnaround this year, and they aren't done yet. They want to make it to the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff, and they currently control their own destiny. Not a lot of people expected the Buffaloes to be in this position, but here we are.

Last year, Colorado won just four games all year long and they finished in last place in the Big 12. Now, the Buffaloes are 8-2 and they have just one loss in Big 12 play. If they win their final two regular season games, Colorado will go to the Big 12 title game with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Colorado obviously has a tricky matchup on the road against the Kansas football team this weekend, and then they will finish the season next weekend against Oklahoma State at home. That is a game the Buffaloes should win as the Cowboys are currently winless in Big 12 play.

Kansas is the best 4-6 team you'll see

The Kansas football team is currently 4-6 on the year. If you haven't paid any attention to the Jayhawks this year, you're probably looking at Colorado's final two games thinking that they will cruise to a 10-2 record as they play a four-win team and a three-win team. Well, the Jayhawks aren't your typical 4-6 team.

Kansas is truly one of the best teams in the Big 12. Yes, they have six losses, but five have been by six points or less, and the one loss that was by two scores was a one-point game in the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks could be 10-0 right now. They are that good.

The Jayhawks have shown that they can beat the best teams in the Big 12 with their last two performances. Kansas beat then #17 Iowa State two weeks ago and then they knocked off undefeated #6 BYU on the road last weekend. The Jayhawks are a good football team.

If Kansas wants to pull off another upset this weekend, they'll need a big game from their star quarterback, Jalon Daniels. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Jalon Daniels will throw for 300 yards

This Colorado football team does a lot of things well, but their defense does have some issues. Jalon Daniels is a very talented QB that can make plays with his arm and legs. He will do both this weekend, and he will throw for over 300 yards.

Jalon Daniels will have at least one rushing and passing TD

Jalon Daniels can make plays in a number of ways, and this Colorado defense is going to have some trouble stopping him. Daniels is going to make plays through the air and also on the ground, and he will find a way to have at least one touchdown both ways.

Jalon Daniels and Kansas will pull off another upset

Jalon Daniels and the Kansas football team will do it again this weekend. This one will be more high scoring than the win against BYU as the Jayhawks will outlast Colorado 34-30.

Colorado and Kansas will kick off at 2:30 CT from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday and the game will be airing on Fox. The Buffaloes are currently favored by 2.5 points.

Week 13 college football preview

Colorado-Kansas is a big one, but that's just the tip of the iceberg this weekend. There are a ton of marquee matchups, and it's going to be a fun weekend of college football.

ESPN's College GameDay will be headed to Columbus as #2 Ohio State is hosting #5 Indiana. It was an easy choice for the show that goes to the biggest game of the week as this is essentially a Big Ten title play-in game.

In the ACC, the team to watch this weekend is Miami as they look to avoid a second conference loss. They will be hosting Wake Forest. Clemson also has just one conference loss, but they have two non-conference games to end the season.

Moving over to the Big 12, we already discussed this huge game between Colorado and Kansas, but another massive one will be taking place in Tempe. Two-loss Arizona State is trying to find a way into the conference title game, and they will be hosting #14 BYU this weekend. A win would be huge for the Sun Devils.

In the Big Ten, the Ohio State-Indiana matchup is huge, but Penn State-Minnesota is another game to keep an eye on. The Nittany Lions are hoping to stay in the running for a Big Ten title berth, but going on the road to play the Golden Gophers will be tricky.

There aren't a lot of big games in the SEC this weekend as its the annual November cupcake week down south, but Ole Miss could have a tricky test on the road against a Florida team that just knocked off LSU. That looks like the best matchup of the weekend in the SEC.

With just two weeks remaining, things are getting intense. Enjoy another crucial week of what has been a fun college football season.