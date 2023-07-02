Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Jamaica-Saint Kitts and Nevis prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Jamaica has been involved in four matches this year, with their first two games ending in draws against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico. The Jamaican team also played two friendly matches in June against Qatar and Jordan, but unfortunately suffered 1-2 losses in both encounters. Jamaica hopes to finish as the probable second-placers in the group, and they had a 1-1 draw with the USA and a 4-1 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

Saint Kitts and Nevis will participate in only their second-ever match in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, having suffered a 3-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago and a 0-6 defeat to the USA in the group matches. Saint Kitts and Nevis is ranked 136th in the FIFA rankings, and they will try to make this a closely contested match.

Here are the Jamaica-Saint Kitts and Nevis soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Jamaica-Saint Kitts and Nevis Odds

Jamaica: -4500

Saint Kitts and Nevis: +8000

Draw: +1800

Over 2.5 Goals: -800

Under 2.5 Goals: +420

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, ViX

Stream: fuboTV, Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Foxsports.com, VIX+, FOX Sports App, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue,

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Jamaica Can Beat Saint Kitts and Nevis

In the recent FIFA rankings, Jamaica holds the 63rd position. They are placed ahead of teams such as Iceland, North Macedonia, South Africa, and Iraq. Jamaica is closely trailing Slovenia, Ghana, Qatar, and Northern Ireland in the standings.

The Reggae Boyz are expected to achieve relative success in this competition in recent editions. Nicaragua got a disqualification for fielding an ineligible player in eight games. Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago are expected to be the third- and fourth-placers in the section.

During the group games of this tourney, Jamaica performed well in Group A. Jamaica had a 1-1 draw with the USA in the tournament opener. Damion Lowe converted in the first 13 minutes before Brandon Vasquez equalized at the 88th mark. Jamaica performed well despite getting 32% ball possession, six total shots, two corner kicks, and three big chances. In their succeeding game against Trinidad and Tobago, the Reggae Boyz put on their scoring boots. Demarai Gray (2), Leon Bailey, and Dujuan Richards blasted the net of the Trinidad defense. Andre Rampersad delivered a consolation goal for T & T.

The Reggae Boyz possess the talent and capability to make a deep run in the 2023 Gold Cup. Jamaica has shown resilience and a knack for scoring goals. Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, and Bobby Decordova-Reid have the potential to make significant contributions to the scoring department.

Jamaica boasts several outstanding players in Major League Soccer (MLS). Goalkeeper Andre Blake has earned three Goalkeeper of the Year awards in the MLS. Furthermore, Cory Burke, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, and Javain Brown are also making a name for themselves in the MLS.

Why Saint Kitts and Nevis Can Beat Jamaica

Saint Kitts and Nevis are facing their most challenging match to date. Their chances of winning tonight are extremely slim. Saint Kitts and Nevis is a small country with a population of approximately 55,000, making it the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere.

An intriguing fact is that Saint Kitts and Nevis is placed just 136th in the FIFA rankings, ranked above Malaysia, Turkmenistan, and Rwanda. The squad should not be underestimated, as the Kittitians and Nevisians are still the 14th-best squads among CONCACAF nations, just eight places below the home squad.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, however, surrendered three goals to Trinidad and Tobago and gave up six to the USA in the two games in this tourney. So, they will undoubtedly give their all on the field, determined to prove themselves.

Defender Gerald Williams, with 80 appearances, brings a wealth of experience to the team. At 35 years old, he is the oldest player in the squad and will be tasked with trying to contain the American attack. The team also boasts nine players who compete in English leagues, ranging from the Championship to lower tiers. Eight of these players are of English origin, but 19-year-old goalkeeper Xander Parke hails from Saint Kitts and Nevis. Parke is not expected to start tonight; that role will be filled by Juliani Archibald, who has made 52 appearances for the national team. Midfielder Romaine Sawyers and forward Keithroy Freeman lead the squad with six goals each.

Three players on the team have connections to the United States. Defender Ezrick Nicholls (University of Tampa), midfielder Raheem Somersall (North Carolina FC; USL League One), and forward Ronaldo Belgrove (FC Miami City; USL League Two) all have ties to American soccer. Omari Sterling-James, Keithroy Freeman, and Rowan Liburd are expected to lead the line for the squad here, while Romaine Sawyers, Tyquan Terrell, and Yohannes Mitchum can bring balance to the midfield.

Final Jamaica-Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction & Pick

The Sugar Boyz’ defensive atrocities will continue to be exposed in this match. The Reggae Boyz will enjoy a lot of goal-scoring in a much-needed win in this tournament.

Final Jamaica-Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction & Pick: Jamaica(-4500), Over 2.5 goals (-800)