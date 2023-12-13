Director James Cameron said that Avatar 3 will be more focused on characters while introducing new cultures.

James Cameron is preparing to release the third installment of his record-breaking Avatar movie, People exclusively reported.

The director confirmed that Avatar “three is right on track” for its scheduled release date of Dec. 19, 2025.

“We did the capture on three and the live-action photography on three as an intermingled production with [Avatar: The Way of Water], and we even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big time jump in movie four,” Cameron explained.

Avatar 3: More passion, more footwork, more characters

He also said to GQ that the third movie is going to focus more on characters.

“We’re seeing new cultures, new creatures — all the same stuff you’d expect from an ‘Avatar’ movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them. So I think it’s not about, ‘We’re going to show you the best water [VFX] ever done’ — but you get more into the heart and soul of the characters,” Cameron said.

He also said that the fourth movie is scheduled to be released in 2029.

“We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back. And so the part where we come back is the part we haven't shot yet. So we'll start on that after three is released,” Cameron continued.

The Oscar-winning director said that making the third Avatar movie was a “much more straightforward” process compared to the first two when it came to production. Avatar 3's production was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming had to be rebooted, “and it was a scramble to get it done.”

The Avatar sequel released in 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water, earned $2.3 billion globally. However, it was unable to dislodge the first movie from its stature as the highest-grossing film of all time at $2.9 billion.

As for the third installment, Cameron also confirmed that Kate Winslet will reprise her role as Ronal, the Metkayina free diver and Chief Tonowari's wife. The director added that Winslet studied techniques from a “husband and wife shaman practice” to use in the next movie.

“When you see her [Winslet] doing that purification ritual to try to revive Kitty in the film and some of the stuff that she's going to do in movie three, that's based on actual practice,” he stated.