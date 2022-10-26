James Gunn and Peter Safran’s surprise appointment will leave DC fans extremely pleased

After years of going in circles, it looks like the DC Extended Universe is finally getting the direction it sorely needs. Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will co-lead the newly-formed DC Studios, an entity that will replace DC Films and seek to transform the overall franchise into a more competitive one.

In a tweet, Gunn confirms that he and Safran will oversee all film, television, and animation projects involving DC characters. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director is expected to handle creative matters over these projects while Safran will take over the business side of things.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said Gunn and Safran’s decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation. He adds that these two will take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.

Gunn and Safran, meanwhile said that they are looking forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. They add that their commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. The new DC Studios co-heads end their statement with excitement to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.

The announcement of Gunn and Safran adds to the recent hype of Black Adam, a film that’s experiencing success at the box office, and Henry Cavill’s confirmation that he is back as Superman. With all the stars coming together for the DCEU, it looks like the hierarchy of power has indeed changed for the once-directionless franchise.