Director James Gunn didn't pull any punches when sharing his thoughts on the use of cameos in comic book and superhero movies.

While director James Gunn has helped shepherd multiple super heroes to the movie and TV screen over the years, he was keen to share his thoughts on one aspect of the genre he felt was actually hurting it as he works to get the cinematic DC Universe off the ground.

Gunn was responding to fan feedback on Threads about the casting for Superman: Legacy when one user brought their concerns about the size of the film's cast, prompting the director to share his feelings on “gratuitous” cameos, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He said he felt the insertion of random cameos into films that didn't fit, and could potentially hamper, the story was something that hurt many superhero movies and continues to do so.

“I call that ‘Cameo Porn’ and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films,” Gunn said. “If a character is in film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise.”

He then clarified that he didn't have any problem with cameos or Easter eggs in superhero films as long as they fit within the story being told and could actually contribute to the film, series, or larger universe.

Gunn also tied this into the work he and his creative partner at DC Films, Peter Safran, have been doing to build the new DC Universe and Superman: Legacy. He added that the duo are building an entire universe, hinting that the appearance of DC character will try to fit within the narrative of whatever film or series they appear in.

The director has hinted at this when speaking about the DC Universe previously and how they plan to build on each release, regardless of whether its a film or a new TV series. Superman: Legacy is just one example of this as DC characters such as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific are already confirmed to be appearing. However, the most important appearances in the film may be by members of The Authority ahead of their own film.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025.