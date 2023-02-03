The first phase of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s 10-year plan for DC has just dropped and it looks very promising. The films, in particular, are expected to build the foundation of this new cinematic universe with Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold leading the way. The planned lineup of HBO Max series, on the other hand, is looking equally impressive as well. We take a look below at these offerings for Gods and Monsters and how stacked they’re going to be for the overall franchise.

James Gunn’s Gods and Monsters DC series ranked and explained

5. Creature Commandos

First up on this list is an unlikely entry that makes perfect sense for someone with Gunn’s mind. Creature Commandos centers around a group of misfits created by Amanda Waller to do her black ops work. This animated series consists of seven episodes and all of them were written by the Guardians of the Galaxy director. Additionally, those who are being targeted to lend their voices to these characters will also transition to a live-version adaptation when the time comes.

Without a doubt, Creature Commandos is a choice no one anticipated when thinking of DC’s first phase of projects under the Gunn-Safran leadership. Even if that’s the case, there’s no doubt that this animated series can replicate what Guardians of the Galaxy did for Marvel, and even The Suicide Squad achieved for DC – get a bunch of misfits, make them work together, and end up with a surprising hit that everyone will love. In any case, this can be a big win for Gunn and DC.

4. Booster Gold

When it comes to DC superheroes, the most popular characters out there are still Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. On the other end of the spectrum, though, are guys like Booster Gold. In the comics, Michael Jon Carter hails from the 25th century and travels back to the present to become a hero using future technology. The thing is, he’s only doing it for fame and money, causing him to end up in a lot of comedic situations.

That premise will be used when Booster Gold comes out on HBO Max. Gunn himself said that the hero is experiencing impostor syndrome, leading him to chase his dream of becoming a respected individual in the present. This limited series will help expand DC’s lineup of characters for its new cinematic universe while giving everyone an excuse to lay back and have with it. As a result, DC’s offerings will certainly be more diverse as compared to what it presented to fans a couple of years ago.

3. Waller

When Amanda Waller first appeared in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, no one really expected the character to last that long. While more established heroes, such as Superman and Batman are being rebooted, it seems that Viola Davis’ gritty lady boss is going to be retained by James Gunn and Peter Safran in their Gods and Monsters slate. Good thing too, because the actress is one of the few bright spots that shone well before DC rebooted their cinematic universe.

Waller, as it stands, is a limited series that places the titular character right in the middle of Peacemaker seasons 1 and 2. It follows the A.R.G.U.S. director around as she tries her best to give humanity some sort of advantage or control against the increasing metahuman population. While the exact plot isn’t yet confirmed, it’s expected Waller will deal with superhuman threats in the only way she knows how – fast, hard-hitting, and precise. In this way, the brains behind Gods and Monsters can explore a different side of the new DC universe when the first phase comes out.

2. Paradise Lost

At this point in time, there’s really no word yet when Wonder Woman will appear in the new DC universe. Also, there’s no confirmation yet whether Gal Gadot stays or a new actress will be cast in the role. What’s certain, though, is that Gunn is laying down the foundation for the character in a limited series called Paradise Lost.

Described as a series that resembles Game of Thrones, this upcoming show will deal with Themiscyra, home of the Amazons, and their history before Wonder Woman. This is an interesting concept as it can potentially do away with the fantasy elements of Diana’s nation, and make it more complex and compelling for viewers. If this one is pulled off correctly, it can build up the hype for Wonder Woman, which can elevate the character to new heights in the new DC universe.

1. Lanterns

After a failed attempt to establish Green Lantern as a premier superhero, the character wasn’t touched upon for so many years. With Gunn and Safran now in charge, it seems that the space cop is getting his time of the day as Lanterns is included in the upcoming Gods and Monsters slate. The series itself will feature not just Hal Jordan, but also John Stewart in a concept that puts True Detective in space. Gunn also adds that the mystery these Green Lanterns will discover will tie into the overall DC universe

The inclusion of that final line makes Lanterns the integral series in DC’s Gods and Monsters slate. With the importance of the Green Lantern Corps and the threat they’re going to encounter, it only makes sense for this show to be the highlight of the offerings that are going to come out on HBO Max. In any case, catching these upcoming series, and even the films that go along with them, is going to be a must for fans everywhere.