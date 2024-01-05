Tottenham's James Maddison responds to Arsenal chants at a darts event, playfully flaunting a 'North London is white, COYS' sign.

Tottenham’s James Maddison found himself in a banter-filled moment at the PDC World Darts Championship final when Arsenal fans directed chants at Spurs. Attending the event, Maddison, a passionate darts enthusiast, witnessed Luke Littler face Luke Humphries alongside a star-studded audience, including Brooklyn Beckham and Derek Chisora.

I assume the Ally Pally crowd have just spotted James Maddison watching on! 👀 Chants of ‘Tottenham get battered everywhere they go’ ring out around the arena! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eCT8vbnQFZ — Matt Graveling (@mattgraveling) January 3, 2024

As the atmosphere heated, Arsenal supporters at Alexandra Palace aimed chants at their North London rivals, singing, “Tottenham get battered everywhere they go.” Undeterred, despite Spurs’ recent improvement in form closing the gap with Arsenal, Maddison responded playfully. Holding a sign that read “North London is white, COYS,” he playfully hit back at the teasing Gooners.

The incident delighted Tottenham fans, who took to social media to applaud Maddison’s quick-witted response. Spurs supporters saw it as demonstrating their club’s resilience and relished Maddison’s spirited reaction to the taunting chants.

However, reports suggested that event officials confiscated Maddison’s sign, leading to a small hiccup in the banter-filled exchange.

Maddison’s love for darts is well-known, with the injured midfielder often enjoying the sport. He even hosted young darts talent Luke Littler at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during Spurs’ recent victory over Bournemouth. Despite Maddison’s recovery from an ankle injury sustained in November, he’s gradually progressing and might return to action later in the month.

Meanwhile, another Spurs player and fellow darts enthusiast, Micky van de Ven, is also nearing a comeback after being sidelined following the clash against Chelsea.

For Tottenham, the focus now shifts to their upcoming fixtures. Ange Postecoglou’s side faces Burnley in the FA Cup before a challenging Premier League encounter against Manchester United. While Maddison continues his recovery, his playful interaction at the darts event showcased his light-hearted spirit and dedication to his club, which amused Spurs and darts fans with the banter between rival supporters.