On Tuesday, June 6th, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 3-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, June 6th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two two-player props from two different games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

James Paxton 5+ Strikeouts

Shane Bieber 5+ Strikeouts

Hunter Brown 5+ Strikeouts

Kevin Gausman 7+ Strikeouts

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James Paxton is finally starting to find his groove after just coming off the disabled list last month. In his last start, he got his pitch count up to 100 pitches through 5 innings pitched and struck out 8 while giving up just 1 earned run on 4 hits. He gets to take on one of the bottom-of-the-barrel offenses in the Cleveland Guardians. They are just hitting .238 with a strikeout rate of 20% against left-handed pitching. Also, Paxton has a great swinging strike rate of 12.7% so you can expect a ton of swinging and missing from the Guardians this evening.

Shane Bieber isn't what he once was earlier in his career but he still is a solid pitcher nonetheless, especially when he is pitching at home. He seems to get roughed off when he is on the road but at home, he has some solid numbers with a 2.49 ERA with 6.8 strikeouts per 9 innings. The Red Sox are striking out at a 23% clip against right-handed pitching and if Bieber is on tonight he can surely eclipse this mark.

Hunter Brown has been electric for the Houston Astros during the first half of the season. He has a 5-2 record with a 3.61 ERA and 74 strikeouts. He has been absolutely mowing down opposing batters as he has racked up 35 strikeouts over his last 4 games. Brown also has a great swinging strike rate of 11.9% which bodes well against the swing-happy Toronto Blue Jays lineup that he will be going against tonight in Toronto.

Kevin Gausman has been one of the best pitchers in the majors so far this season. He has a 4-3 record (due to lack of run support) with a 2.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts. His swinging strike rate is near the top of the MLB of starting pitchers with 13.7% making it extremely difficult for the opposing batters to get a read on what he is throwing at them. Gausman has also been immaculate at home with a 1.72 ERA, 12 strikeouts per 9 innings, and only 1.7