Jamie Foxx has returned to the set of 'Back in Action.' Cameron Diaz also stars in the film. There is no release date at this time.

Jamie Foxx is back in action. The Oscar-winning actor has returned to the Back in Action set after his medical emergency last year. The film also stars Cameron Diaz.

According to Entertainment Tonight, they were filming an action scene (no pun intended) where he and Diaz had to “jump out of a van and run into a building.” According to photographs, Foxx seemed to be in great shape by performing the action scenes alongside Diaz. He also worked on reshoots for the film.

Foxx's daughter Corrine Foxx told the news about her father back in April.

“From the Foxx Family,” Corrine said at the time.”We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The complication has not been specified. It's unclear exactly how Foxx came to discover the complication and what symptoms he was experiencing prior to the hospitalization.

Jamie Foxx's Friends React During Hospitalization

Since Foxx's hospitalization, several celebrities have reached out in support of the actor's speedy recovery.

“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing,” LeBron James tweeted Thursday (April 13).

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” the Kerry Washington captioned a throwback photo of the two on the set of Ray. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾.”

Foxx eventually spoke out about the medical complication and how his family played a part in saving his life.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said as he discussed the medical complication he suffered back in April.

“So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” the actor continued, adding, “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these.”