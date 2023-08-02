Jamie Foxx is thankful for his sister Deidra Dixon. The Oscar-winning actor says that “he wouldn't be here” without his sister after suffering a medical emergency back in April. He spoke about his gratitude towards his sister in a birthday post on Tuesday (Aug 1).

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 ‘D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason,” Foxx wrote. “And without you I would not be here … had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life.”

“I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis,” he concluded.

Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36.

He previously spoke about how his sister and daughter Corrine Foxx were important entities in getting him back on his feet following his medical scare.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said in a video addressing the details behind his medical complication for the first time.

“So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” the actor continued, adding, “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these.”

He also addressed rumors about his health with some outlets and social media saying he was “paralyzed” or went “blind.”

“Now you know by being quiet sometimes things you know get out of hand,” he said.

“But I did go through … I went to hell and back,” Foxx said. “And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work.”

You can take a look at the full video below:

