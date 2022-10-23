Jankos Parts Ways with G2 Esports – “The End of the Journey”

Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski announced his departure from G2 Esports following their premature Worlds 2022 exit. The Polish jungler has been in G2 since 2018.

Rumors of the player parting ways from the team have been circulating for the past couple of weeks, but was never confirmed by either the org or Jankos himself, until now.

The video, titled “I’m leaving G2 Esports,” was posted in his own channel and featured Jankos speaking to his fans for the last time as a G2 member. He did a quick recap of the past season and their Worlds run, as well as a formal farewell.

The player, dubbed the “First Blood King,” has been a member of G2 Esports since late 2017. “I still want to compete; I still want to play on the highest level,” he said in the video. According to Jankos, G2 wanted to try a different jungler for the 2023 season. To this, he said “in my opinion, it makes perfect sense.”

He also said that that it might be beneficial for him to play with different players and a different organization, and that his journey with G2 ended well.

As for when he faces G2 in the future, Jankos only has one thing he wants to do. “I really wanna destroy them,.. I will ruin them.”

A tweet he put out shortly after the video explained more about his situation. “I’m still under contract, but after 5 years with G2, I’ve been allowed to explore my options for 2023. It was a long journey with ups and downs, but eventually all things have to come to an end.”

Jankos’ teammates and other personalities in the league responded to this news. G2 bot laner Victor “Flakked” Lirola affectionately said his goodbyes to Jankos, saying “good luck kitten thanks for this year ily.” Flakked’s lane partner and G2 support Raphael “Targamas” Crabbe also replied. “Was an honor and a pleasure to play with you this year, I wish you all the best for the future,” he said.

Ex-pro player and now caster Marc “Caedrel” Lamont’s message to the jungler was short and sweet: “legend”

Jankos capped it off with a tweet that said “Don’t be sad its over. Be happy that it happened”