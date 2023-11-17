Club and anime culture are not matched together often, but JAPANIGHT Plus in Manila made them look like the perfect pair.

Last November 11, 2023, the Brooklyn Warehouse in Manila once again transformed into a hub of Japanese music and culture, playing host to the much-anticipated JAPANIGHT Plus. This event, the sequel to the JAPANIGHT which happened at the same venue earlier this year, recently graced the stage and offered an enhanced focus on diverse musical performances.

The evening began with a series of mesmerizing idol performances. Ni Ko La, Cess, and Yumeshou lit up the stage with their vibrant presence, showcasing the captivating allure of Japanese idol culture. Their vocal skills and energetic choreography were a perfect opening for the night.

Adding to the musical diversity were bands Asian College Dropouts, Skygarden, and Yomari. Each band brought their own unique flair, singing original works and covers of popular Japanese songs alike. The entertainment and showing they provided the already amped-up audience brought the crowd to another level.

The event’s atmosphere was further elevated by the special appearance of first-generation HEYU VTubers RE:NEGADE: Ru VII, Gemi9, and Jacki3. Their performance was a delightful blend of virtual and real-world entertainment, adding a unique dimension to the evening.

In the midst of these performances, the anikura DJs Zeroblade and Siglus took the stage, enhancing the anime-centric vibe of the event. Their sets, a tribute to anime and J-pop culture, seamlessly tied the performances together, creating an immersive and enjoyable experience.

As the night progressed, the atmosphere gradually shifted. DJs NicDroid, Sigrid, and Bandit transformed the venue into a pulsating club scene. Their electrifying sets, featuring a mix of electronic and dance music, had the crowd on their feet, dancing with unrestrained energy. This transition marked the culmination of the event, transitioning from a celebration of Japanese culture and anime into a full-blown club experience.

The success of JAPANIGHT Plus can be attributed to the meticulous planning and execution by the organizers. Otacute Event DAO and Exosia Project. Their efforts in blending Japanese culture with modern musical elements resulted in an event that not only entertained but also provided a deep cultural experience.