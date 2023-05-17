Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Jarace Walker out of Houston features a high-ceiling but hasn’t received much attention ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft. Part of that is of course due to mega-prospect Victor Wembanyama’s presence in the draft. Walker shouldn’t be overlooked though.

At 6’8, 230, Walker features impressive size to go along with impressive athleticism. He offers versatility on both ends of the floor as well. His defense is especially well-regarded, with many scouts believing he can turn into a top-tier defender in the NBA. His size allows him to cover almost any position on the court.

Offensively, Walker is steady from the mid-range but can also finish at the rim. He likely won’t be an elite scorer by any means, but he still will emerge as a reliable offensive contributor.

So where will Jarace Walker end up in the draft? Without further ado, let’s take a look at the three best 2023 NBA Draft destinations for Walker.

3. Indiana Pacers, No. 7 pick

The Pacers feature some talented players on their team which has them set up nicely for the future. Tyrese Haliburton is a star while Myles Turner is one of the better big men in the league. The Pacers would benefit from adding a versatile forward like Walker though.

Indiana’s post defense is strong with Turner leading the charge. Adding a player like Walker would add another key element of defense to the roster. It would also give the Pacers a scoring presence in the mid-range.

It will be interesting to see if Jarace Walker is even available at No. 7 overall in the draft. If he is still on the board, the Pacers should take a chance on the Houston Product.

2. Dallas Mavericks, No. 10 pick

Our own NBA Mock Draft has Jarace Walker headed to the Dallas Mavericks. There’s a realistic chance that Walker will not be available by the 10th overall pick, but it is a possibility.

Dallas is led by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but they clearly need frontcourt help. Adding a defender like Walker would help Doncic and Irving be able to focus further on offense. He’d also be another offensive weapon for the team.

Whether they draft Jarace Walker or not, the Mavs must add frontcourt help. Dallas fell apart in the second-half of the 2022-23 season, and it became clear they needed to make some upgrades. Would Walker completely solve their concerns? No, but he would help matters without question.

1. Detroit Pistons, No. 5 pick

Finally, the best landing spot for Jarace Walker in the 2023 NBA Draft is with the Pistons at No. 5 overall.

The Pistons were hoping for a better draft spot but ultimately fell to the No. 5 spot. Although missing out on Victor Wembanyama, and likely Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller is far from ideal, Detroit still has talented options to choose from.

The Houston Rockets will likely pick Amen Thompson at No. 4, which should allow Jarace Walker to fall to Detroit at No. 5.

The Pistons feature one of the more exciting young core of players in the NBA. Their future is bright despite a disappointing 2022-23 season. Playing alongside future stars like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey would only help Walker’s progression. He also would add versatility to the frontcourt, something that may prove to be crucial for the Pistons.

In the end, there are plenty of teams who would love to draft a player like Jarace Walker. He is a fit for almost every organization in the NBA given everything he brings to the table. The Pistons can’t afford to pass on him.