UFC Las Vegas 75 is tonight showcasing two elite middleweights in Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. Cannonier is featured on this same-game parlay as well as two other premier fighters. It's time to continue our UFC odds series for more on betting around the biggest fighting league in the world.

Vettori (19-6-1) has alternated wins and losses during his last five fights but is coming off a win against Roman Dolidze, which is a huge victory. As for Cannonier (16-6), He's coming off a win against Sean Strickland after losing to Israel Adesanya in the title fight. The former heavyweight is looking to upset Vettori tonight at the UFC Apex.

Cannonier, Christian Leroy Duncan, and Arman Tsaryukyan are all showcased on this featured parlay.

Here are the featured parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Featured Parlay Odds: UFC Vegas 75 Odds

Christian Leroy Duncan to win

Arman Tsaryukyan To Win by KO/TKO/Submission

Jared Cannonier to win

This featured parlay comes out to (+348). Odds Subject to change

Christian Duncan is (8-0) in his career and is the favorite to win the fight tonight against Armen Petrosyan. He is coming off a win against Dusko Todorovic back on March 18.

Arman Tsaryukyan is the biggest favorite tonight. At -1200, the entire world expects this up-and-coming prodigy to win tonight. At -320, you can take him to win by KO/TKO or submission. This featured parlay has a great shot at cashing in tonight.