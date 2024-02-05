The Cavs finally got their starting lineup back but now Jarrett Allen in hurt.

For the first time in several games, the Cleveland Cavaliers were fully healthy and playing their preferred starting five of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. While it was only the 13th time the unit had shared the floor together, the team hopes it can continue in the Cavs' home tilt with the Sacramento Kings.

After Jarrett Allen suffered a gnarly ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday and reaggravated it again against the Spurs, the future of the preferred starting lineup playing together any time soon is a little in doubt.

Heading into their home matchup against Sacramento, Allen is questionable and will likely be a game-time decision for Cleveland. Thankfully, Allen was able to play through the same injury in the Cavs' 117-111 win over the Spurs, but it all depends on how the big man's ankle feels. If Allen cannot go, look for Dean Wade to join the starting lineup and Evan Mobley to slide over to the starting center position.

If Allen can go, it'll be the 14th time the Cavs can roll this season with their ideal starting lineup. Garland (jaw) and Mobley (knee) are available for Cleveland while Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus remain upright and steady. While it would be a shame not to have Allen alongside the other Cavs, thankfully, the team has a relatively clean bill of health, with Ty Jerome (ankle) being the only player sidelined for medical reasons. Otherwise, the only other players unavailable for Cleveland are Emoni Bates (G League assignment), Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment), and Tristan Thompson (suspension).

Jerome had surgery several weeks ago on his nagging ankle injury and remains sidelined indefinitely. Thompson, meanwhile, is on the seventh game of his 25-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Finally, Bates and Mobley have spent the better part of this season with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, getting valuable on-court reps that they never normally get when with the Cavs.

On Sacramento's side of things, meanwhile, the Kings will be at near full strength heading to Cleveland to play the Cavs. For the second and final matchup between both teams this season, Sacramento will be without Jordan Ford (G League assignment) and Jalen Slawson (G League assignment.

Backup forward Sasha Vezenkov, meanwhile, is questionable for the Kings due to a sprained right ankle and will likely be a game-time decision. While Vezenkov only plays around 13 minutes per contest for Sacramento, it would be an interesting story if he takes the court in Cleveland against the Cavs.

After being selected 57th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets, Vezenkov's draft rights came into Cleveland's possession when they obtained Jarrett Allen in the infamous James Harden trade. Eventually, the Cavs traded Vezenkov's draft rights to the Kings for a second-round draft pick that would eventually become Isaiah Mobley, who is with Cleveland on a two-way contract.

While technically a rookie this season in Sacramento, Vezenkov's NBA journey would somewhat come full circle if he plays the Cavs in Cleveland.

If only Isaiah Mobley could face him, that would shoot intrigue through the roof. Either way, it'll be a hotly-contested battle between Cleveland and Sacramento, with the Cavs looking to avenge their 132-120 loss to the Kings earlier this season.