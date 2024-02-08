Jason Kelce was unabashed on the latest New Heights podcast about seeking the Swifties vote for the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

We’ll learn once again about the true power of the Swifties, as Jason Kelce on Thursday jokingly encouraged Taylor Swift’s fanbase to “rig the vote” for New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with brother Travis Kelce, in the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Swifties are prone to taking Taylor-related missions pretty seriously, so if the Kelce brothers end up winning a big podcast award at the iHeartRadio ceremony, we’ll know they had a hand in this.

On Thursday’s pre-Super Bowl episode of New Heights (presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), Jason Kelce announced in the “New” News segment that New Heights had been nominated for Podcast of the Year, Best Sports Podcast and Best Overall Ensemble at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

“Shoutout as always to the 92-percenters [their nickname for fans of New Heights] for continuing to support the show,” Jason Kelce said. He also noted that “Right now, you can vote for us daily for Podcast of the Year through February 18.”

Jason then couldn’t resist adding, “And for one special group of fans that have joined the show this year… Swifties, we’re talking to you right now. Let’s rig this vote please!”

Jason was unabashed in his plea, adding “This is not for me, this is for Travis. Please go and vote for the New Heights show as the Podcast of the Year!”

It’s hard to know how tongue-in-cheek to take the plug, but if New Heights wins for Podcast of the Year at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in a runaway win, presidential candidates might be wise to take a page out of Jason Kelce‘s playbook and seek out the Swifty endorsement as well.