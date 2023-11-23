Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce is denying that she threw any shade at Taylor Swift. Swift is currently dating Jason's brother Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, wants no bad blood between her and Taylor Swift, which is why she is clarifying her comment. Swift is currently dating Jason's brother Travis Kelce. Swift's attendance at games has brought nationwide attention to the couple but blogs were suggesting that having all the attention wasn't Kylie's “cup of tea” and that she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight.”

“Go watch that video,” she said in a Nov. 22 TikTok. “I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!”

“These tabloids,” she added, “I'mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F–k around and find out.”

Swift nor Travis have not responded to the comments.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Holiday Plans Revealed

On the other side, the brothers seemed to be in a good mood as they addressed their upcoming holiday plans. Travis told his older brother on their New Heights podcast that he will be solo for Thanksgiving. He said that he will be “feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here,” according to his New Heights podcast. Jason responded in inviting him over to Philly so that he could spend the holiday with his wife Kylie and their three daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn.

While Swift is over in Brazil this Thanksgiving, the couple does plan on spending Christmas and New Years together.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour, and he has games,” says a source per Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

Kelce is already in the holiday spirit and reportedly has some surprises for Swift already.

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” says a source. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”