Jason Kidd reveals bold plans for Christian Wood after Mavs’ big offseason trade

Jason Kidd revealed the plan for Christian Wood after the Dallas Mavericks acquired the big man over the offseason. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon shared a report stating Kidd’s intentions for Wood during the 2022-2023 campaign.

Christian Wood will be primarily a sixth man for the Mavs, Jason Kidd says. “I don’t need him to be ‘The Microwave.’ I just need him to be C. Wood.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 26, 2022

Christian Wood is a 6’10 power forward/center who enjoyed a superb 2021-2022 season. His production was overlooked since he played in Houston with the lackluster Rockets. Nevertheless, people around the NBA took notice of Wood’s offensive and defensive prowess.

Wood, who is only 26-years old, averaged just under 18 points per game on 50 percent field goal shooting a season ago. He added an impressive 39 percent mark from beyond the arc. Christian Wood also averaged 10 rebounds and 1 block per contest.

The rebuilding Rockets loved the fact that he had a quality performance, as they were able to deal him away over the offseason. Meanwhile, the Mavericks need all the help they can get after losing Jalen Brunson. Luka Doncic is a superstar in every sense of the word, but he can’t do everything on his own.

Christian Wood is aiming to help the Mavs reach the postseason again. Jason Kidd led the team to a deep run last year before getting eliminated by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. Dallas may be in position for continued success if Luka Doncic and Wood can form a dynamic duo of sorts for the Mavericks. Wood will still hold no shortage of value even in a 6th man role.