Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was mocked on social media after the Indian cricket board shocked the world with its decision to offer the injured bowler an A+ contract.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s move to award Jasprit Bumrah, the national team’s top contract worth seven crores, comes at a time when he has been out of the Rohit Sharma-led side for nearly a year.

While Jasprit Bumrah got rewarded, some other big names could not make it to the list of 26 players who were handed the annual contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Among the men to miss out on a contract were veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

However, the BCCI’s decision didn’t go down well with the supporters of the Indian Cricket Team, who lashed out at the Indian cricket team for ignoring youngsters like Umran Malik while announcing the annual contracts for players.

On the other hand, another section pointed out that the BCCI looked clueless about Team India’s World Cup plans as the contract list featured Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran India opener has been dropped from the ODI squad and is no longer a part of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s scheme of things in the 50-over format.

@Jaspritbumrah93 is in grade A+ without playing a single match and being injured and Md. Shami and @mdsirajofficial played all the matches and given best to team, still they are placed Grade A and Grade B respectively. 😂 can you explain @BCCI why this happen? — Ravi sabat🇮🇳 (@ravi_sabat) March 27, 2023

I didn't get why they kept bumrah in A+ and not siraj who is playing in all 3formats — Subhendu Kumar Patra (@skpatradl272) March 26, 2023

Bumrah really? How many matches he played and will be playing till September 2023 ? pic.twitter.com/LqroUqCJDy — Rakamajipadavale (@RakamajiP) March 27, 2023

@BCCI if u have so much money invest it in on companies impacted by layoffs rather then on @Jaspritbumrah93 who is get crores even without playing the entire year….He neva even bothered to visit Indian dressing room and help Indian bowlers but went on to visit MI fr event…😒 — Vek D Best (@vek1989) March 28, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah’s last appearance for the Indian Cricket Team was against Australia during a home T20I series in September last year. Subsequently, a stress fracture in the back denied him the opportunity to participate in the T20 World Cup.

In his absence, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India exited the event in the semifinals, losing to eventual champions England by ten wickets.

The 29-year-old, regarded as the best all-format speedster in the world, is a genuine wicket-taking option – both with the new ball and in the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah’s unique action allows him to exert extra bounce from the pitch with the new ball. Also, he can outfox batters with his toe-breaking yorkers in the final overs of the opposition’s innings.

He was on course to mark his return to India duty in January during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But the BCCI pulled him out of the three bilateral matches citing concerns over escalating his back injury.

“Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah,” the BCCI stated in a press release at the time.

Subsequently, Bumrah moved to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where medical experts suggested rushing him into international cricket could put his career at risk. The NCA staff suggested that he undergo surgery on his lower back after niggles resurfaced whenever he attempted a comeback. The problem initially appeared in August 2022.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery for the issue in New Zealand. He will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Test Championship in England in June.

As per a cricket portal, “Bumrah is expected to stay in New Zealand till the end of March. The roadmap for his return, as prepared by the BCCI’s medical staff, is for him to resume training and bowling by August, and his workload will increase gradually after that, with the plan to get him completely fit for the World Cup.”

“The Indian team management, as well as the NCA, want Bumrah to return only when he is absolutely fit to perform at his peak, with captain Rohit Sharma also warning India against rushing him back into action,” the report noted.

“About Bumrah, I’m not too sure at the moment, of course for the first two Test matches he’s not going to be available,” Rohit Sharma said after India clean swept New Zealand in the ODIs in January. “I’m expecting that; not expecting but hoping he plays the next two Test matches but again we don’t want to take any risk with him. The back injuries are always critical. We have got lot of cricket coming up after that as well, we will see, and we will monitor. We are in constant touch with doctors and physios at NCA and we are constantly hearing from them.”

Meanwhile, a BCCI official on the condition of anonymity recently told the Indian Express newspaper that the Gujarat-born cricketer’s back was in a “fragile state” right now.

“Not many in the BCCI are aware of his injury. Only VVS Laxman (NCA director) has been assigned to speak to him and the physios. Even the selection committee has been told that they will be informed about Bumrah’s actual injury and his rehab details in due course,” the BCCI source said.

“His back is in a fragile state right now. Besides, last time Bumrah’s return was hastened. Since he hadn’t fully recovered, he had discomfort while bowling on his return. This time, we are more conservative as a wrong call might even result in a career-threatening injury,” he added.

On the other hand, former Sri Lanka pacer Dilhara Fernando dubbed Jasprit Bumrah the most vital player for Rohit Sharma’s World Cup hopes.