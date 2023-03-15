According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers made turned a lot of heads just hours into NFL Free Agency by wrapping up a large deal with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive stalwart Javon Hargrave earlier this week. In the 2023 free agency market, Hargrave was one of the most sought-after defensive linemen. In retrospect, however, he may have picked different landing spots. Here we’ll look at the three teams that should have signed 49ers’ Javon Hargrave in NFL free agency, including the Eagles.

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, the 30-year-old Hargrave was pleased with the deal, as he stated on Twitter this past Monday:

Keep in mind that Javon Hargrave was a third-round pick from South Carolina State by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016. Back in 2020, he signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles. In the 2022 season, Hargrave recorded a career-high 11 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. He heavily contributed to the Eagles’ fearsome defense that generated 70 overall sacks. That was the third most in NFL history according to ESPN. Take note that over his seven-year NFL career, Hargrave has accumulated 37.5 sacks, 64 quarterback hits, and 46 tackles for loss.

Javon Hargrave has actually established himself as a skilled defensive tackle during his time with the Steelers, but he has experienced a surge in performance over the past three seasons since joining the Eagles. He has become one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL. The North Carolina native is capable of disrupting games in multiple ways. Despite entering his 30s, Hargrave still received a lucrative contract as a free agent. Again, that’s thanks to his amazing performance in 2022. This acquisition is significant for the 49ers, who already have an impressive defense. They have just added another crucial element to help them return to the postseason.

On the flip side, several teams certainly missed out on Hargrave’s services.

Philadelphia Eagles

We are happy for the Niners and Javon Hargrave. However, a big part of us still believes his optimal choice would have been to re-sign with the Eagles. Yes, that’s despite having a buffet of viable options in free agency. Recall that the Eagles had a successful run all the way to the Super Bowl, and Hargrave has spent much of his career with the team.

Nevertheless, this was not a surprising outcome. Remember that the Eagles had a considerable number of free agents. They surely could not bring everyone back. While Hargrave played a crucial role in their defense, it was uncertain if the team had enough salary cap space to meet his demands. Additionally, the Eagles may have looked at and prioritized other available free agents.

Had the Eagles successfully re-signed Hargrave, he would have remained a top-notch defensive tackle for the team. This was especially as they continued to contend for future Super Bowl titles after their recent appearance. Now, however, Philly fans will have to accept the fact one of their favorite players has jumped ship and moved to the West Coast.

The New Orleans Saints urgently require a defensive tackle following the loss of their two key players. Those are David Onyemata, who joined the Atlanta Falcons, and Shy Tuttle, who went to the Carolina Panthers. All of their other interior linemen who saw game time last season also entered free agency. These included Malcolm Roach, Kentavius Street, and Albert Huggins. This is definitely a unit that Hargrave could have helped and even led. He would have been the big defensive star down south in Louisiana.

Now, while the Saints also require a quarterback, similar to other teams, the Saints are grappling with significant cap issues. To sign Hargrave, they would have needed to make significant adjustments. Obviously, that was just something they were not able to do.

Javon Hargrave would have been an excellent addition to the Seattle Seahawks. Remember that they felt like they could have done more in the 2022 season. Recall that the Seahawks were knocked out of the playoffs, partly due to their poor run defense. In fact, they ranked as the third-worst in the league. For sure, the Seahawks need to improve in the trenches and have the funds to do so. Take note that this is one of the top ten teams in terms of spending money. However, they also had to allocate resources to retain their quarterback, Geno Smith. Don’t forget that Smith had a breakout 2022 campaign after replacing Russell Wilson. He certainly deserved to get paid.

Looking ahead, the Seahawks now have to search elsewhere to upgrade their defensive front. If they can successfully do that, they have the potential to make another playoff run in 2023. Still, Hargrave would have been a great fit. Right now, the Seahawks still require a pass rusher to strengthen their defensive line, and he could have played a crucial role in doing so.