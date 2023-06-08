Looks like Jay Johnston, an actor who's appeared in many revered TV and film comedies, may have to find a prison production for his next gig. Johnston was arrested Wednesday and charged with something tragically unhumorous — felony obstruction of officers, as well as several misdemeanors, in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection.

According to court documents Johnston, on Jan. 6, 2021, entered the upper west tunnel of the Capitol, where some of the most violent attacks of the day took place, and “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters' faces.” The documents further state that Johnston then used a stolen Capitol Police shield as rioters battled with police.

Even the funniest of actors are guilty of a bad comedic choice from time to time — but usually it's on set and can be corrected by taking the scene again from the top. This, however, has to go down as one of the worst actor choices of all time — and this one can't be fixed in post production.

Johnston — who's appeared on Mr. Show, Arrested Development, Bob's Burgers and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy — was arrested thanks to the help of online sleuths after the FBI posted a photo of him on Twitter asking if anyone had information about the individual. The pictures look like they could have come from a head shot of Johnston's showing that he can do action movies.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

It's so obviously Jay Johnston in the images that it begs the question… No one at the FBI has seen Anchorman?! That's the real crime here. I mean, you know, besides Johnston's violent acts of insurrection against his own country.