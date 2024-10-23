The Boston Celtics raised an 18th banner on Opening Night before facing off against the new-look New York Knicks. It was the first time since 2008 that the city got a Ring Night celebration to tip off the regular season. Jayson Tatum took time to soak in the moment before the game with his family. The team's other leading All-Star, Jaylen Brown, reiterated a promise to Boston after a 132-109 blowout of an Eastern Conference contender.

A tense rivalry turned into a two-hour-long party almost immediately. The Celtics were scorching hot from beyond the arc, tying a game-high record for made three-pointers. Boston was up 43-24 on New York after the first quarter. The Knicks did not get any closer before the halftime horn sounded.

Brown sounded a battle call that should worry the league's other contenders given the Celtics were not even at full strength, per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints.

“I said I would go to war for this city,” Brown boasted. “And it's great to watch that banner get raised.”

Brown also reflected on the night and this homegrown squad's accomplishments after the validating victory.

“Yeah, what an incredible night. The aura in the arena was amazing,” Brown began. “Having the legendary Celtics in the building like Bob Cousey, (Kevin Garnett), and all of those guys who have won. It was like passing the torch. I was fighting (the emotions) back to start the game. It was amazing. This is what we set out on this journey to do since my rookie year when I got drafted.”

Jaylen Brown boosts Yankees-hating Celtics

The Celtics practically ran the Knicks out of town thanks to Brown, Tatum, and Derrick White's combined 84 points, 15 steals, and 14 rebounds. There were few missed shots to rebound going into the fourth quarter, which the trio largely watched from the sidelines thanks to a 35-point lead.

Brown, Tatum, and White went 19-for-30 from three-point range to chase Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jalen Brunson off the court early on Opening Night. That allowed the TG Garden Center crowd to turn toward another of Boston's favorite hobbies midway through the third quarter.

With a 20-point lead and tons of momentum, an unmistakable chant started emanating from the crowd.

“Yankees suck,” they roared. “Yankees suck!”

Brown and the Celtics were sensational to start their title defense though, which is more terrifying than a Halloween haunted house for the rest of the NBA.