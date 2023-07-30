When it comes to finding a game-changing wide receiver for your fantasy football team in 2023, look no further than the explosive and dynamic Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins. After an impressive 2022 NFL season, Waddle has firmly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in both the real and fantasy football worlds. Let's delve into why you should have him at the top of your draft list and why he could be the ultimate fantasy football star this year.

A Breakout Season in 2022

In the 2022 NFL season, Jaylen Waddle truly emerged as a force to be reckoned with. His performance validated his selection as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The statistics don't lie. Recall that he amassed 75 receptions over 17 games. Yes, that's a dip from his 104 receptions in 2021. Still, remember that he actually increased his receiving yards from 1,015 in 2021 to 1,312 yards in 2022. He also added eight receiving touchdowns and averaged a staggering 18.1 yards per catch. These enabled Waddle to rank among the league's top receivers in multiple categories.

Waddle demonstrated impressive improvement across the board compared to his rookie year. In 2022, he played all 17 games, which is a very good sign of his season-long durability. His connection with former college teammate Tua Tagovailoa was nothing short of electrifying as well. Moving forward, we hope to see both players having even bigger seasons in 2023.

Tua finds Jaylen Waddle for ANOTHER Dolphins touchdown 🐧pic.twitter.com/3wKhDd54oS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2022

The Strengths of a Fantasy Football Star

What makes Jaylen Waddle such a desirable pick in fantasy football is his versatility and skill set. As a wide receiver, he excels in speed, precise route running, and the ability to play any position on the field. That's whether he plays outside, slot, or backfield. His quickness and agility allow him to create separation from defenders. These make him a nightmare for opposing teams to cover and tackle. The icing on the cake is his penchant for turning any catch into a long touchdown. This gives fantasy owners those coveted extra points.

How He Compares

Jaylen Waddle's prowess is further validated by his ranking in fantasy football. ESPN's PPR rankings place him as the 11th-best wide receiver for the 2023 season. That's not too shabby, and we actually feel he can perform beyond that this coming season. Nonetheless, this ranking puts him ahead of other very good wide receivers like DK Metcalf, DeVonta Smith, and Tee Higgins.

The reason behind Waddle's relative ranking is his consistency, durability, and tremendous upside. Throughout the 2022 season, he scored at least 10 PPR points in most games, with an impressive eight games surpassing 15 points and four games over 20 points. He never had a game with zero catches. This level of reliability is vital in fantasy football, where consistency can make or break a team's success.

Team Outlook and Potential for 2023

The Miami Dolphins' performance in the 2023-24 NFL season is crucial to Jaylen Waddle's fantasy football outlook. The team's campaign holds promise, especially as defenses are expected to focus on Tyreek Hill. This potentially creates more favorable matchups for Waddle. A healthy season from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be pivotal in ensuring Waddle's continued success.

Looking at Waddle's track record, he finished as the WR8 overall in the 2022 season. He averaged over 15.2 PPR fantasy points per game. He led his team in yards per reception, yards after catch per reception, and receiving touchdowns. These impressive stats, coupled with the development of the Dolphins' offense, position Waddle for another fruitful fantasy football season in 2023.

Prospects for the 2023 Fantasy Football Season

As Jaylen Waddle enters his third year in the NFL, it is evident that he is among the best fantasy football receivers. His performance in both his rookie and sophomore seasons was nothing short of outstanding. Again, recall that he averaged around 15.2 PPR points per game. With a bright future ahead, he has the potential to outperform even his previous remarkable seasons.

One factor that fantasy managers might keep an eye on is the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle's numbers suffered when Tagovailoa was out during the 2022 season. However, the addition of Mike White could provide a viable backup option if needed.

In conclusion, Jaylen Waddle is a prime target for fantasy football managers in 2023. Take note that he has a consistent and explosive playing style. For sure, he has all the makings of a fantasy football star. Having Jaylen Waddle on your team promises an exhilarating and rewarding experience throughout the season. That's whether you draft him early or manage to secure him later in the draft. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to waddle with joy as he racks up the points for your fantasy football squad.