Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is tired of being snubbed and finishing second-place in the awards categories. While this is not a laughing matter for Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum had no issues adding salt to the wound in The Association’s All-Star Episode.

One of the beefs Joel Embiid has is the results of the All-Star voting that had Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo and (now) Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant getting more votes than he did. Embiid also said Tatum got his votes through attacking him in an ad.

In the ad, Tatum calls Embiid a “foul-baiting man-baby” and says his kid isn’t even cute.

Given the events in the last few years, one can understand why Embiid would be a little upset. In the last two MVP votings, he finished second behind Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and there are some who felt the 76ers’ big man should have been the winner. This year, he was left off of the starters for the Eastern Conference All-Stars.

If anyone looked at Embiid’s stats for this season, it would be hard to argue with those on the side of him being snubbed. He’s second in the NBA in scoring with 33.1 points per game, and ninth in rebounding with 10.2 per contest. On top of those numbers, his team is doing well in the Eastern Conference standings. Philly trails only the Celtics and Bucks for the top spot.

So does Embiid have a legitimate gripe about his finishes for awards? It depends on who is asked, but one thing is for sure. Tatum has no problem throwing shade his way.