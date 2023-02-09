It’s been a whirlwind trade season for the Utah Jazz but the clock hasn’t struck 3 just yet.

After completing a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz are all-in on their rebuild as guard Mike Conley Jr., guard Malik Beasley, center Jarred Vanderbilt and wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker head to new homes.

In return, the Jazz received a valuable top-4 protected 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers and star point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, according to multiple reports, will more than likely be bought out of his contract.

Following the trade, the Jazz moved fifth-year guard Collin Sexton in the starting lineup in place of Conley.

He responded by scoring 20 points in the first half, as the absence of Conley and Beasley increased his scoring opportunities. Just as it looked when Utah traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, Sexton and forward Lauri Markkanen are in position to be franchise cornerstones for Utah.

However, while Sexton’s efficient scoring and intense defense have significant value to the Jazz, having a seasoned backup point guard would be wise.

Utah now lacks a true floor general with the trade of Conley and Westbrook’s anticipated buyout. In addition, while Sexton has made consistent strides as a playmaker over his career, he’s not a natural facilitator. Subsequently, for both the Jazz’s offensive efficiency and Sexton’s continued development, Utah should complete a trade for Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall.

The Jazz must complete trade with Clippers for John Wall after 3-team blockbuster

An 11-year veteran and five-time All-Star, Wall is averaging 5.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game this season. He’s currently ranked seventh all-time in assists per game (8.9) and third all-time in playoff history with 9.8 assists per game.

Though Wall is currently out with an abdominal injury, the benefit of him being on the roster extends far past what he can do on the court. There aren’t many better floor generals in league history, let alone today.

Owed $6.5 million this season after signing a two-year, $13 million contract with the Clippers in the offseason, the Jazz won’t have to surrender much to acquire Wall. In fact, veteran forward Rudy Gay’s contract will suffice, as he’s due $6.2 million this season.

However, even though trading for Wall shouldn’t require Utah to trade a significant player, it may not be enough for the Clippers. Gay, now in his 17th season, is posting career-lows across the board and can’t be relied upon in any way at this point in his career.

Furthermore, with L.A. focused on adding a point guard to the roster, they may view Wall as a necessary trade asset because of his position and contract. To that point, the Clippers have interest in Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry, a former teammate of All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.

This gives the Jazz another option in acquiring Wall, as they could help facilitate a deal between the Heat and the Clippers by using Westbrook’s massive $47.1 million expiring contract.

One such scenario would see Utah acquiring Wall and forward Robert Covington from the Clippers. They would also take on the five-year, $90 million contract of forward Duncan Robinson.

In return, the Heat would receive the embattled Westbrook, who they may value and appreciate on a squad with players like Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem. They would also receive guard Reggie Jackson from the Clippers, as they definitively upgrade their point guard position.

L.A. would get their man in Lowry. They also would receive guard Gabe Vincent and forward Haywood Highsmith, two players who have made a name for themselves on the defensive end.