Though the first weeks of the NBA's free agency period saw plenty of player movement, players re-signing with their respective teams ultimately highlighted a busy period for every NBA team.

The Charlotte Hornets brought back guard LaMelo Ball on a five-year, $260 million contract earlier this month. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards agreed to a five-year deal of his own, keeping the former No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in Minnesota until 2029.

The Jazz traded for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in exchange for forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick in late June, just a few days before free agency began on June 30. The trade was made official on Saturday. Collins had spent the last six seasons with the Hawks, gaining career averages of 15.8 points, eight rebounds and one block per game while earning a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team during the 2017-18 season.

With the chaos of the first few weeks of free agency out of the way, what was the Jazz's best move during the NBA's Free Agency period?

Re-signing Jordan Clarkson

The Jazz agreed to a 3-year, $55 million contract extension with Clarkson on July 2. The deal was made official on Saturday, keeping the former Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers guard under contract for the foreseeable future.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Signing Jordan to an extension was a priority for our organization this offseason,” Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik said in a Saturday release. “Jordan's incredible talent combined with his positivity and love for our community make him a truly special individual. We're thrilled to keep him as a key part of our organization.”

Clarkson joined the Jazz through a 2019 trade that sent guard Dante Exum and two second-round selections to Cleveland. The former Tulsa and Missouri guard played in 250 games and started in 65 during his time in Salt Lake City, earning averages of 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. His 2022-23 season was highlighted by a 39-point, eight-rebound and two-steal performance in a three-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans in December. He hit 15 of his 26 shot attempts and seven of his 14 tries from the 3-point line as the Jazz took a 132-129 victory over New Orleans in Vivint Arena.

“Got in a rhythm early,” Clarkson said, via The Associated Press. “Mike (Conley) was feeding me, just getting open shots, all-in-the-flow offense. It definitely felt good to see the ball go in.”

Keeping Clarkson on the roster will give Utah plenty of talent to work with at the shooting guard spot.

The Jazz have guards Talen Horton-Tucker and Keyonte George under contract for the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. Horton-Tucker exercised his player option for this year in late June, while George was selected with the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. George, a former five-star recruit from Lewisville, Texas, took second place on Baylor's roster with 15.3 points per game despite shooting at an inefficient 37.6% from the field and 33.8% from the 3-point line.

The Jazz added their fair share of young talent through the NBA draft, including UCF forward Taylor Hendricks with the No. 9 selection and Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh at 28. If they can continue adding the right veterans to compliment their younger talent, the Jazz can find themselves in competitive form sooner rather than later after they traded star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers and center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves in 2022.