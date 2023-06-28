It isn’t a secret to most NBA fans that the Utah Jazz are not necessarily trying their hardest to compete, at least this season. Having earned an early draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Jazz seem comfortable with resetting their timeline – although how they act in free agency could bump that up.

With their current roster structure reliant on Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton, head coach Will Hardy has an interesting young core to move forward with for the 2023-24 NBA season. As a team that is just over $2 million over the salary cap, there are plenty of routes for the Jazz to take this off-season to upgrade their roster.

The following three players represent the best targets for Utah to go after once free agency opens up on Friday, June 30.

Jordan Clarkson

Re-signing one of their own in guard Jordan Clarkson may seem like an odd move, especially with his age not matching most of the rest of the core. But having a veteran presence to help lead an upstart roster is extremely underrated, and Clarkson has filled that role very well so far.

Clarkson set career bests in points (20.8), rebounds (4.0), and assists (4.4), while shooting over 44 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc. These numbers alone would earn him a pretty penny on the open market, but after having played with the Lakers and Cavaliers, the Jazz look to be a great home for Clarkson moving forward.

With the majority of minutes in their front court locked in, their back court needs some pieces, and Clarkson pairs well alongside Collin Sexton. Clarkson has a $14.26 million player option still up in the air (June 29 deadline), and with reports of him likely declining to search out a bigger payday, it would be a tough loss if he decided to walk.

Lonnie Walker IV

On the topic of guard depth, Lonnie Walker IV is set to hit the free agency market after playing last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. As a non-bird unrestricted free agent, Walker is free to sign with any team without wondering if Los Angeles will match the deal.

Walker put up career-typical numbers this past season (11.7/1.9/1.1) while shooting 44.8 percent from the field, the best mark so far. Walker would plug in nicely to the Jazz’ guard rotation and form a solid 1-2 pairing with Sexton.

There will be plenty of potential suitors for Walker, including the Lakers re-signing him, so it won’t be easy for Utah. The thought of joining a postseason contender rather than a rebuilding team like the Jazz may keep Walker away, but he would be smart to seriously consider Utah.

The role he would have for this team would be instrumental, and it would likely lead to an even larger payday down the road. Walker is one of the more underrated free agents this off-season not being talked about a ton, and he would be a great fit in Utah.

Cam Johnson

As a long-shot option, the Jazz adding Cam Johnson could be summed up in one word – fantastic.

Traded in the Kevin Durant deal involving the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, Johnson hits free agency as a restricted free agent. The Nets seem to be comfortable doing whatever they can to retain him, but the Jazz likely will be in on Johnson, a young, lanky forward who absolutely is worth a big-money deal.

The Jazz’ forward depth could use an injection of talent like Johnson, who set career marks across the board in his lone year with the Nets. Having been one of the few players given a ton of leeway when running the offense, Johnson was able to showcase his playmaking and shooting skills on a nightly basis, auditioning for his next contract in the process.

While expecting Johnson to leave may be foolish based on how the Nets can and seem willing to match any deal he is offered in free agency, one can dream. The Jazz are one of the few teams that would probably want to throw a ton of money at him, as he would be a massive upgrade for one of the holes on their roster.

Who do you want the Jazz to target in free agency this off-season? Should the Jazz push more of their chips to the middle of the table and spend some big money, or should they sit back and let things play out, respecting their rebuilding timeline?