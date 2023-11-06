The Utah Jazz take on the Chicago Bulls as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Utah Jazz are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Jazz-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jazz are 2-5 to start the season, but Lauri Markkanen has been a bright spot for the team. He leads the Jazz with 23.3 points per game and he has grabbed 9.3 rebounds to go along with that. Four other players on the Jazz are scoring in the double-digits, but all of them are below 15 points per game. Utah is one a two-game losing streak heading into this game, which is the second of a four-game road trip.

The Bulls have been very disappointing this season. They are 2-5, and have lost three games in a row. Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan are both scoring over 20 points per game, but only two other players in double-digits. Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double, so he is producing, as well. The Bulls would love to get some extra contribution from other players on the team as they look to end their losing streak.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Bulls Odds

Utah Jazz: +4 (-108)

Chicago Bulls: -4 (-112)

Over: 223 (-108)

Under: 223 (-112)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls biggest weakness is their scoring. Chicago scored just 105.0 points per game, and that is the third-lowest in the NBA. To go along with that, the Bulls are the fourt-worst shooting team from the floor, and fourth-worst shooting team from beyond the arc. Utah has not played great defense this season, but the most points the Bulls have scored in a game is 112. If Utah just puts a little bit of pressure on the Bulls, they will cover the spread.

The Jazz exactly in the middle of the pack when it comes to shooting the three. However, the Bulls are one of the worst teams closing out on shooters. The Jazz will have a lot of open shots in this game, all they have to do is knock them down. If Utah can get hot from deep, they will cover the spread with ease.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have not been good on offense, and that is why they are 2-5. They have been very bad from two-points, and three-point range. However, the Jazz are a team that struggle on the defensive end of the court. Their defensive struggles is the reason the lose. Utah allows teams to shoot almost 50 percent from the field against them this season. The Bulls need to play inside out in this game, and that will help them cover the spread. If Vucevic, DeRozan, and Lavine can get hot, the Bulls will cover the spread.

Final Jazz-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an unpredictable game. Both teams struggle, but they both have some good players, as well. As for this game, the Bulls are the favorites by just a small margin. However, I do think the Jazz will cover the spread. The Bulls just do not score enough to be trusted to win this game by more than four.

Final Jazz-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Jazz +4 (-108), Under 223 (-112)