Utah Jazz fan favorite Andrei “AK-47” Kirilenko joined the Knuckleheads Podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles to recall his early years playing with legends John Stockton and Karl Malone.

“They were very opposite in what my perception as a leader is supposed to be. Karl Malone, vocal, loud leader who always would be on every inch of the floor telling you we have to do this. Don’t give him a hand, let him lay down on the floor. He’s not with us, we have to do this, we have to do that.

“And John Stockton, way opposite. Always quiet, always leading by example. I think at the age of 40, he was leading in all the drills we do in a practice. He was the guy who was like coming doing his job as best he can, leading by example. But at the same time, he was quiet, not talking much. I think it's like you learn from the best.”

Kirilenko joined the Jazz in 2001 after being the youngest foreign-born player drafted into the NBA at age 18 in 1999. He continued to play in Russia for two years before joining the Jazz. Kirilenko would go on to play two seasons with Stockton, who retired after the 2002-03 season and two seasons with Malone, who became a free agent to join the Los Angeles Lakers for one final season.

In his first year with the Jazz, he was the backup behind Malone before an injury forced him into the starting lineup. In 2004, his first year as the team leader, he became an NBA All-Star. Kirilenko led the NBA in blocks in 2005 and was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2006.

The historic Jazz legacies of Stockton & Malone

While Kirilenko was an excellent player in his own right, there are few in the same stratosphere as Stockton and Malone. The duo combined for 24 All-Stars, 13 All-NBA First Teams, eight All-NBA Second Teams and four All-NBA Third Teams. Malone is third all-time in points (36,928), first in free throws (9,787) and free throw attempts (13,188). Stockton is the all-time leader in assists (15,806) and steals (3,265). He played the fifth-most NBA games (1,504).

Malone's legacy has been tarnished in the eyes of some. He was alleged to have impregnated a 13-year-old girl when he was 20. When asked about it in 2023, Malone refused to discuss it, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

“I'm not discussing any of that. I don’t care,” Malone said. “That's my life, it's my personal life, and I'll deal with that like I've had to deal with everything. So… whatever.”

Stockton also did himself no favors by misrepresenting the COVID-19 vaccine in 2022.

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150, I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead – professional athletes – the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court.”

At least we can remember how great they were on the court.