Collin Sexton is off to the next chapter of his NBA career after getting traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster deal that also sent Donovan Mitchell to The Land on Thursday. While Sexton is busy saying his goodbyes to his friends and teammates in Cleveland, he is clearly all hyped up about landing with the Jazz.

UTAH what’s good!!!!!!!!! — Collin 'Young Bull' Sexton (@CollinSexton02) September 1, 2022

He’s also got a major reason to feel ecstatic over this trade. For one, he received a fresh contract as part of a sign-and-trade transaction between the Cavs and the Jazz. Before being shipped to Utah, Collin Sexton inked a four-year deal with Cleveland that’s worth $72 million. Considering that he played just 11 games in the 2021-22 NBA season due to a torn meniscus, his new deal does seem not too shabby at all.

Once Collin Sexton is ready to go, he can enjoy a significant role on the floor with the Jazz, with Mitchell leaving a big hole on the team. Mitchell had the highest usage among Jazz players in the 2021-22 NBA season, so the Jazz will have to find a way to spread that over 32 USG% across those who are left and those who have just arrived in Salt Lake City.

Over his first four years in the NBA, Collin Sexton has racked up averages of 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. The Jazz are hoping he would be able to see him become a much more efficient and well-rounded player on the floor, as he is just a career 37.8 percent shooter from the field and has subpar numbers outside of scoring.