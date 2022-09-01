There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Donovan Mitchell all summer long as the Utah Jazz try to find a new home for their soon-to-be ex-superstar. All the buzz comes as no surprise considering how the 25-year-old has emerged as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the entire league.

Mitchell’s defense, however, does leave a lot to be desired.

A recent video of the Jazz All-Star getting cooked during an offseason practice run is currently making its rounds on social media. Unfortunately for him, Mitchell looked like he was on the wrong end of an audition tape of Dennis Smith Jr., who himself is trying to find his next team in the NBA (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Dennis Smith Jr. is cooking everybody on the court including Donovan Mitchell 👀 What team do you think will sign Dennis Smith Jr.? (via desmith4/IG) pic.twitter.com/yRowZechNu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 1, 2022

To be fair to Mitchell, he wasn’t the only player on the court who struggled in trying to stop Smith from getting buckets. Although, the Jazz star was on the receiving end of DSJ’s domination in half of the highlights of the clip. You have to note, however, that this video came from Smith’s own IG, so there’s obviously some bias there.

Last season, Dennis Smith Jr. played 37 games for the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 17.2 minutes per game. He was not able to secure a new deal with Portland and he currently remains a free agent.

As for Mitchell, this isn’t the first time this summer that he’s been shown up on the court. A few weeks ago, the Orlando Magic’s No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero showcased his offensive prowess against Mitchell. Not long after, it was the turn of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to victimize Donovan. Needless to say, it’s been a rough offseason for Mitchell — at least when it comes to trying to defend fellow NBA players.