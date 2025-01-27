Former Boston Celtics All-Star star point guard Isaiah Thomas is not yet giving up on his dreams to make it back to the big leagues. On Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Thomas was trying to give himself another shot at the NBA.

“Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is pursuing another NBA return, signing into the G League and rejoining the Utah Jazz's Salt Lake City affiliate, sources tell ESPN,” Charania shared on X (formerly Twitter). “Last season, Thomas averaged 33 points in four G League games en route to a call-up to the Suns.”

The 35-year-old Thomas played four games for the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League in the 2023-24 season. During that stint, the former Washington Huskies guard averaged a whopping 32.5 points, albeit on just 40.7 percent shooting from the field.

However, he connected on 44.6 percent of his attempts from behind the arc while dishing out 5.3 assists and grabbing 3.3 rebounds per outing. Thomas showed that he still had some gas left in the tank, and his performance in his initial tenure with the Stars led to a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns late in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Phoenix later inked him to a rest-of-season contract.

But being buried on the Suns' backcourt depth chart, Isaiah Thomas was not able to see plenty of action on the floor with the Suns, appearing in just six games and averaging 1.3 points in 3.2 minutes per contest. He also appeared for four minutes in a single game in the 2024 NBA playoffs for the Suns.

Will Isaiah Thomas achieve his dream of playing in the NBA again?

Thomas' best days as a player are clearly behind him now, but his experience and ability to contribute off the bench can potentially lead to another NBA stint.

Isaiah Thomas will always be best remembered for his time with the Boston Celtics with whom he earned both his All-Star nods. He finished fifth in the MVP voting in the 2016-17 campaign, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists in 76 games. A hip injury greatly affected Thomas' play on the court, as he bounced from one team to another after his time with Boston. Since his time in Beantown, Thomas has suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Suns.