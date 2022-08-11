Every now and again, we regret our actions on social media. This was exactly the case for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell recently after he fell victim to a hilarious fake tweet.

Mitchell could not help but comment on a heartbreaking tweet that relayed how a random user supposedly lost his fiance to her ex-boyfriend a few hours before their wedding. The Jazz star sent his sympathy to the tweet owner, only later to find out that it was nothing more than a brutal joke:

I’m dumb as hell for that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6POX2QsrjD — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 10, 2022

For context, the original tweet was merely portraying the plot for the 2000 film Love & Basketball. Mitchell was oblivious to this fact when he said that he thought the situation was “though.” To be fair, the Jazz guard did admit that he was “dumb as hell” for being lured into the prank.

If you think about it, though, Mitchell was only four years old when the movie first came out. It wouldn’t be surprising if he hasn’t actually seen this film. Then again, this is a pretty iconic motion picture that has quite a cult following, especially for basketball fans everywhere. If he hasn’t already, it would probably be best for him to catch it sooner rather than later.

You can’t blame Donovan Mitchell for not seeing Love & Basketball, though. This is one of the top players in the game we’re talking about here, and he’s put in a lot of hard work to get to where he is today. This has to involve him occasionally missing out on a couple of pop culture hits.