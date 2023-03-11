Utah Jazz star guard Jordan Clarkson has missed the last two games with a finger injury. Unsurprisingly, without arguably their best player, the Jazz have done little but tread water in the Western Conference standings, as they own a 1-1 record since he’s been out. So when the Jazz visit the Spectrum Center on Saturday night to play Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, and the Charlotte Hornets, every Jazz fan under the sun will surely be dying to know: Is Jordan Clarkson playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Jordan Clarkson injury status vs. Hornets

The Jazz have Clarkson listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Jazz, combo guard Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) will remain out for Utah.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan Clarkson, 30, is in his ninth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Jazz franchise. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (all starts).

The Florida native is enjoying a career year scoring the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — Clarkson’s current 20.8 points average is a personal best.

Expect the Jazz to beat the Hornets on the road on Saturday, regardless of if Clarkson is in the lineup. After all, the Hornets have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own an 11-20 home record, the fourth-worst in the entire NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jordan Clarkson playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is maybe.