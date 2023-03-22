Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen missed Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a back injury. The Jazz fared well without Markkanen in the lineup, as they managed to beat the Kings by a final score of 128-120 behind 27 points from Ochai Agbaji. Still, when Cam Reddish, Jusuf Nurkic, and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Vivint Arena on Wednesday night to play the Jazz, every Jazz fan under the sun will want to know: Is Lauri Markkanen playing vs. the Blazers?

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Blazers

The Jazz have Markkanen listed as available for Wednesday’s showdown, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Jazz, combo guard Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) will remain out for Utah.

Markkanen, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Jazz organization. He’s averaging 25.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 63 appearances this season (all starts).

The Finland native is shooting the ball with great efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Markkanen’s current 40.1% three-point percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Jazz to beat the Blazers at home on Wednesday night, especially now that Markkanen will be back in the lineup. After all, the Jazz have been tough to beat at home all season, as they own a 22-13 home record, the 12th-best in the entire league. But with regard to the question, Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is yes.