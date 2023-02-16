Jaren Jackson is an elite rim protector, a job that comes with some hazards — like getting brutally posterized. The Memphis Grizzles big man got reminded of that Wednesday night during the second period of their home game against the Utah Jazz when Talen Horton-Tucker slammed one in his face.

THT met Jaren Jackson at the rim 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Wbhy3nsXP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2023

Horton-Tucker’s dunk caused tremors on Twitter, with Jazz and NBA fans left buzzing about what they just witnessed.

“JESUS CHRIST TAYLEN HORTON-TUCKER😳🫢 big time #YamTing on Trip J 😬,” said @PravEarlyy.

Another Twitter user, @mustseeDC, thought it was a perfect time to bring up the Jazz guard’s wingspan: “In case you’re wondering, Horton-Tucker has a 7’1” wingspan.”

Evan Barnes, meanwhile, marveled not only at that Jazz on Grizzlies aerial crime but also on the play that occurred before it: “Now that was a sequence. Ja with the fancy passing magic behind the back to JJJ. And Talen Horton-Tucker throws it down on Jaren Jackson Jr. with no mercy.”

Jaren Jackson and the Grizzlies, however, had the last laugh, as they scored a 117-111 win over the Jazz. Jackson paced the Grizzlies with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field and added five rebounds. The bitter taste of that Talen Horton-Tucker dunk was also rinsed off not only by the Jazz’s loss, but also of the four shots Jackson swatted away in the contest.

The Grizzlies, who recovered right away from Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, will now prepare for a Thursday meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Jazz, on the other hand, host the Oklahoma City Thunder on the same day.