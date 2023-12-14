The rookie guard had been playing well for the Jazz when he went down.

Just a few minutes into the first quarter of the Utah Jazz game against the New York Knicks, Keyonte George had a non-contact left foot injury when trailing a fastbreak, according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.

George limped around the court until intentionally fouling to sub himself out of the game. It was announced that he would not return.

George is having an excellent rookie season for the Jazz, averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz can't afford to lose George for long as they've already been hit hard by injuries. Forward Lauri Markkanen just made his return against the Knicks after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury. Center Walker Kessler also made his return from a foot issue of his own. John Collins continues to be out due to illness. And it was just announced on Tuesday that guard Jordan Clarkson will miss at least the next two weeks before he is reevaluated for a strained hamstring.

The Jazz currently own the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference at 7-16 and are 5.5 games back of the 10th and final Play-In Tournament spot. Utah is on a three-game losing streak and has lost four of its last five games. Just one week ago, the Jazz lost by 50 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Hopefully for the Jazz, George's injury is minor, and he's simply being held out as a precautionary measure. Should George miss time, the other two point guards on Utah's roster are Talen Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn.