NBA Twitter reacts to Jazz morphing into the greatest team of all-time

The Utah Jazz were supposed to be joining the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. After trading both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the Salt Lake City franchise wasn’t even expected to go 3-0 to start the campaign. But here they are, undefeated and showing incredible grit and energy unimaginable for any tanking team.

Utah got their third straight victory on Sunday night courtesy of a Kelly Olynyk game-winner. It might have been one of the ugliest-looking clutch buckets in recent memory, but a win is still a win. Besides, the Jazz put themselves in a position to succeed after big games from Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Olynyk.

Naturally the epic start from the Jazz had the whole NBA world buzzing. While teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle and remain winless, the star-less Utah franchise goes out there looking like the best team in the league–which they are now, at least record-wise.

“The Utah Jazz are better than the Lakers and they are rebuilding,” one Twitter user said.

“THE JAZZ ARE THE BEST TEAM IN THE NBA BTW,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, NBA reporter Chris Vernon of The Ringer said that “the Jazz cannot be stopped” and it’s “unreal.”

On the other hand, some couldn’t help but point out the amazing story that the Jazz are writing with their hot streak. YouTuber Kenny Beecham said, “The Jazz are still undefeated. A team of “throwaways”. Great story early in the season.”

NBA Twitter personality Rob Perez a.k.a World Wide Wob, for his part, said the current Jazz squad reminds him of the 2020-21 New York Knicks that finished fourth in the NBA standings that season.

“The Jazz are absolute chaos. they just never take a single possession off. remind me of those overachieving Knicks who got the 4 seed two years ago by pummeling everyone with life-or-death effort,” Perez wrote.

Realistically speaking, it’s hard to imagine the Jazz maintaining such run. But hey, there’s definitely nothing wrong in appreciating it and enjoying the winning ways while it lasts.