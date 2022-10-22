The unbelievable Jazz stat that 0 people would have predicted

After just two games to start the season, the Utah Jazz have emerged as a real contender for the title this season. That’s obviously a gross exaggeration, but you get the message, right?

The Jazz continued to shock the basketball world after logging yet another win on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At this point in the season, the 2-0 Jazz now have more wins than some of the supposed top-tier teams in the NBA today — COMBINED (h/t StatMuse on Twitter):

The Jazz have more wins than the Sixers

Heat

Mavs

Nets

Lakers combined. pic.twitter.com/BsnlqN2jaN — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 22, 2022

Well, okay. Maybe except for the Los Angeles Lakers. Either way, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Miami Heat are indeed strong contenders in their respective conferences. The fact that the Jazz have more wins than all these teams — combined — is definitely a statement that none of us saw coming.

The sample size is extremely small, and it’s been just two games, so it’s hard to read into this too much. Then again, what cannot be denied is that the Jazz actually have a formidable roster. Whether they like it or not, it seems that this team could actually be competitive this season.

On Friday, it was Jordan Clarkson who led the way for the Jazz with 29 points on 10-of-27 shooting. Lauri Markkanen wasn’t too far behind with a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double. It was a total team effort for Utah, who also had no less than six guys scoring 11 or more points in their 132-126 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Ruby Gobert played against his former team for the first time since his high-profile move to Minnesota, but not even his 23-rebound outing was enough to spoil the Jazz’s big night.